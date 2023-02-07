“Rosaline” Co-Star Isabela Merced Visits Pandora – The World of Avatar

Rising actor Isabela Merced, co-star of Rosaline on Hulu, recently explored the mystical land of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The 21-year-old actor said she is a huge fan of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and that she was thrilled to experience the world of the Na’vi.

In addition to starring in Rosaline, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming Sony / Marvel Madame Web, due to be released on February 16th, 2024.

While Rosaline is available to stream on Hulu, it will also be available on Disney+ for a limited time

