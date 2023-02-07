“Rosaline” Co-Star Isabela Merced Visits Pandora – The World of Avatar

Rising actor Isabela Merced, co-star of Rosaline on Hulu, recently explored the mystical land of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The 21-year-old actor said she is a huge fan of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and that she was thrilled to experience the world of the Na’vi.
- In addition to starring in Rosaline, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
- Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming Sony / Marvel feature, Madame Web, due to be released on February 16th, 2024.
- While Rosaline is available to stream on Hulu, it will also be available on Disney+ for a limited time in honor of Valentine’s Day.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Cast Member previews have officially begun on Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is set to have its official debut, opening the Grid for everyone on April 4th, 2023. We got to experience this new attraction and have a video of the full on-ride experience.
- Full housekeeping services are slated to return to Walt Disney World Resort hotels by the end of the month.
- Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa will find the new walkway to the Magic Kingdom closed temporarily as the resort prepares more buildings and rooms for renovation.
