"Rosaline" Co-Star Isabela Merced Visits Pandora – The World of Avatar

Rising actor Isabela Merced, co-star of Rosaline on Hulu, recently explored the mystical land of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

  • The 21-year-old actor said she is a huge fan of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and that she was thrilled to experience the world of the Na’vi.
  • In addition to starring in Rosaline, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
  • Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming Sony / Marvel feature, Madame Web, due to be released on February 16th, 2024.
  • While Rosaline is available to stream on Hulu, it will also be available on Disney+ for a limited time in honor of Valentine’s Day.

