Celebrate Knott’s Camp Snoopy’s 40th Anniversary with New Pin Collection

Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm is turning 40 years old this year, and the park is celebrating with a special collection of pins.

What’s Happening:

Let's give a big hip-hip-hurray to Camp Snoopy! Knott's Camp Snoopy will celebrate its 40th Anniversary in 2023. Commemorate this milestone by grabbing one of the Knott's Camp Snoopy 40th Anniversary Pins featuring signs from some of your favorite camp activities.

These pins are reproductions of the various attraction logos, all done in the same style, such as Rapid River Run, Woodstock’s Airmail, and Timberline Twister.

Right now, you can celebrate the Peanuts gang even more with Knott’s Peanuts Celebration, running daily through Sunday, February 26th.

