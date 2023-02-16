“Rogue One” Death Trooper Helmet Accessory Available for Pre-Order from Denuo Novo

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. The next incredible replica focuses on the terrifying Death Troopers that were featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

High end collectible maker Denuo Novo is back with another incredible reveal that brings elements of the Star Wars universe right to fans.

Fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will appreciate the detail and accuracy of the new Death Trooper Helmet accessory that feels like it was lifted right off the screen.

Designed for wear or display, this collectible was recreated from the film version with screen-used production assets and was digitally scanned for exacting reproduction.

As with all Denuo Novo collectibles, the helmet has been optimized as a one piece construction that will meet both demanding expectations of costuming and long-term durability.

The Star Wars Rogue One Death Trooper Helmet accessory retails for $675.00. Fans can per-order their helmet from Denuo Novo.

The helmet is expected to be in stock in Spring 2023.

One-piece helmet is assembled and ready to wear.

The outer shell is made of fiberglass.

Gloss black finish, black texture and graphite silver accents with green/gray lens.

Helmet features a fully lined interior, complete with removeable adjustment pillows.

Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Good to Know:

Please note that most DENUO NOVO helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size.

About Death Troopers:

“Elite Imperial soldiers, Death Troopers are encased in specialized Stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. These troops serve as bodyguards and enforcers for figureheads including Director Krennic, a highly placed officer within the Advanced Weapons Research division of the Empire, and later Moff Gideon and others.”

