Photos: Duffy and Friends Plush on Display at EPCOT’s House of the Whispering Willows Gallery

While Disney Park fans in Asia have no shortage of Duffy and friends content in the parks, U.S. fans definitely don’t see as much. Recently however, eagle-eyed visitors to the China pavilion in World Showcase at EPCOT may have noticed a new display featuring the loveable squad of Disney friends.

This display was installed in December 2022 inside the House of the Whispering Willows Gallery, which has been home to the Inside Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit since 2016. Plush versions of all of Duffy’s friends in their Lunar New Year outfits can be seen, including LinaBell, ShellieMay, ‘Olu Mel, CookieAnn, Gelatoni, StellaLou, and of course, Duffy himself!

Nearby, a TV monitor shows some cute stop-motion shorts featuring Duffy and the gang.

