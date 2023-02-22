Marvel Legends Series Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Coming March 1st

Excelsior! The next Marvel Legends Series Hasbro Pulse live stream will be coming next week and the Marvel Legends team has some new figures to reveal.

A brand new Fanstream is coming on March 1st at 11:00am ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel

The Marvel Legends Series team will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.

Be sure to check back for complete coverage of the live stream.

More Marvel Products from Hasbro: