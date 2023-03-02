Isabela Merced Joins the Cast of 20th Century’s New “Alien” Movie

Isabela Merced, co-star of 20th Century’s Rosaline on Hulu, has joined another project from the studio, the latest film in the Alien franchise, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Rising actress Isabela Merced will star opposite Cailee Spaeny in 20th Century’s new Alien movie.
- In addition to starring in Rosaline, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
- Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming Sony / Marvel feature, Madame Web, due to be released on February 16th, 2024.
- Disney recently shared some pictures of Merced exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Not much is known about the new Alien film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing.
- The plans for the new film were originally reported back in March 2022.
- Deadline also reports 20th Century and Scott Free made this a priority after hearing Alvarez’s pitch and a recent script was delivered.
- The plan is for production to begin in 2023.
More Disney Movie News:
- National Geographic’s popular documentary feature Fire of Love will soon be transformed into a narrative film, thanks to Searchlight Pictures.
- Our first teaser trailer and two new posters have been released for Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie, coming to theaters on July 28th, 2023.
- Hulu has shared some first look images from Clock, a timely horror feature starring Dianna Agron and Melora Hardin, which is set to premiere on April 28th.