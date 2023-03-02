Isabela Merced Joins the Cast of 20th Century’s New “Alien” Movie

Isabela Merced, co-star of 20th Century’s Rosaline on Hulu, has joined another project from the studio, the latest film in the Alien franchise, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Rising actress Isabela Merced will star opposite Cailee Spaeny in 20th Century’s new Alien movie.

In addition to starring in Rosaline, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

, Merced is also known for playing the titular role in the live action . Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming Sony / Marvel Madame Web , due to be released on February 16th, 2024.

, due to be released on February 16th, 2024. Disney recently shared some pictures of Merced exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar Animal Kingdom

Not much is known about the new Alien film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing.

film, but Fede Alvarez is tapped to direct with Scott Free producing. The plans for the new film were originally reported

Deadline also reports 20th Century and Scott Free made this a priority after hearing Alvarez’s pitch and a recent script was delivered.

The plan is for production to begin in 2023.

