Imagine The Possibilities! 2023 Flower & Garden Festival Figment Collection Coming to shopDisney March 17th

We’re loving all the fresh plants, delicious foods, and stunning topiaries that are part of this year’s EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World (March 1st-July 5th). But beyond the experiences, it’s the shopping that interests us the most, especially the Figment Collection that will be making its way to shopDisney on March 17th!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is in full bloom and guests are enjoying a wealth of experiences and shopping opportunities inspired by the annual event.

Over at shopDisney, they’re getting ready to introduce the Figment Collection online, bringing over select styles that are already in stores at EPCOT

Figment’s cheerful charm and limitless imagination are on display in the 2023 collection that features the purple dragon showing off his green thumb. It seems that he has quite the way with plants and has a thriving garden of cacti, while also keeping EPCOT looking its best.

Earlier this month, the Disney Parks Blog

It’s not clear if the full assortment of Figment fashions and collectibles will arrive at the same time, but guests can check out what’s available on shopDisney

Pricing ranges from $14.99-$78.99. Check back soon for links to this collection.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Flower & Garden Festival:

