Cultural Representatives from Africa Return to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World recently welcomed back Cultural Representative Program participants from all across Africa, as the Resort continues to bring back pre-COVID programs.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this week, Cultural Representative Program participants from all across Africa arrived at the Flamingo Crossings Village, located just off Walt Disney World property near Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- These representatives will bring magic to life at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Cultural Representatives from other countries began to return to Walt Disney World in August 2022, after the program was suspended due to the pandemic closure of 2020 and subsequent restrictions.
