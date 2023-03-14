Cultural Representatives from Africa Return to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World recently welcomed back Cultural Representative Program participants from all across Africa, as the Resort continues to bring back pre-COVID programs.

Earlier this week, Cultural Representative Program participants from all across Africa arrived at the Flamingo Crossings Village, located just off Walt Disney World property near Disney’s Animal Kingdom

These representatives will bring magic to life at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Cultural Representatives from other countries began to return to Walt Disney World in August 2022

