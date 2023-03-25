Kate Bishop Deals with Some Feisty Felines in New “Meow and Pizza Dog” Infinity Comic

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creator Jason Loo: Kate Bishop (AKA Best Hawkeye) is ready to help the Avengers with anything! And that means… cat sitting! Lots of cat sitting! Marvel has shared a first look at the new Infinity Comic “Meow and Pizza Dog.”
- New to the app-exclusive Infinity Comics lineup, “Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog” will follow Kate Bishop (and Lucky the Pizza Dog’s) adventures in cat sitting across a four-issue series from writer/artist Loo.
- Grab your first look at “Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog #1″ below, then read new issues weekly each Friday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- With “Sins of Sinister” coming to its unnatural end, Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1.”
- To celebrate Venom’s 35th anniversary, Marvel is making this summer the “Summer of Symbiotes.” While symbiotes like Venom and Carnage are usually busy tearing their unlucky enemies apart, they get a chance to relax and soak up the sun in a recently-shared promo image by Phillip Tan and Scott Williams, which pays tribute to one of the most influential X-Men images of the 1990s.
- This year, Marvel Comics is proud to honor 60 awe-inspiring years of the Avengers and the X-Men. New comic titles, collections, and much more are in store for fans all year long, and starting in August, Alex Ross will grace the celebration with his acclaimed artwork. Marvel shared a look at his new Avengers 60th anniversary connecting cover.
- Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski recently discussed some exciting upcoming projects during an installment of “This Week in Marvel.”