Kate Bishop Deals with Some Feisty Felines in New “Meow and Pizza Dog” Infinity Comic

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creator Jason Loo: Kate Bishop (AKA Best Hawkeye) is ready to help the Avengers with anything! And that means… cat sitting! Lots of cat sitting! Marvel has shared a first look at the new Infinity Comic “Meow and Pizza Dog.”

New to the app-exclusive Infinity Comics lineup, “Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog” will follow Kate Bishop (and Lucky the Pizza Dog’s) adventures in cat sitting across a four-issue series from writer/artist Loo.

Grab your first look at “Marvel Meow and Pizza Dog #1″ below, then read new issues weekly each Friday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

