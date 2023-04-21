Photos: Main Harmonious Barge Removed from World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT

Ever since Harmonious first debuted at EPCOT, fans lamented the loss of the view of World Showcase with the gigantic barges in the way. As the weeks pass since the last show, more of the barges have been removed, including the giant, circular centerpiece.

The main icon barge, as well as the two located on its left, have now been removed from the World Showcase Lagoon. In the coming days and weeks, the final two will be removed as EPCOT prepares for an all-new nighttime spectacular debuting later this year.

The new fireworks show debuting for Disney100 will unite us through commonalities of the heart in a dazzling display of fireworks, lasers, music and light. The show will feature an original composition along with select songs from the Disney songbook, and will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.

In the meantime, EPCOT guests can enjoy the return of EPCOT Forever nightly, for a limited time.

