Russo Brothers Confirm They Were Approached For Kevin Feige’s Shelved “Star Wars” Film

Longtime Marvel scribes, Anthony and Joe Russo, have confirmed that they were originally approached to work on the now-shelved Kevin Feige-led Star Wars film.

What’s Happening:

After the success of Avengers: Endgame and other Marvel hits, it seems that Kevin Feige originally approached Anthony and Joe Russo (AKA The Russo Brothers) to sign on to his Star Wars film – a project that has since been shelved.

Originally announced in 2019, Feige was working on a Star Wars film, and when it was announced, had Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron penning the script.

Joe Russo confirmed that the brothers had early talks to develop the script for the announced (and now shelved) project prior to Waldron on the Smartless podcast, where he said "We love Star Wars …Kevin Feige is a huge Star Wars fan, and there were some early conversations about maybe teaming up with Kevin to do Star Wars."

In October 2022, Feige had hired Waldron to pen the 2025 tentpole, Avengers: Secret Wars, and earlier this year, three new live-action Star Wars films were announced at Star Wars Celebration, one helmed by Dave Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and James Mangold.