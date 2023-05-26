Ezra Bridger (Second Lightsaber) Hilt Now Available for Pre-Order at shopDisney

Another shipment of lightsaber hilts from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are on their way to shopDisney and this time it’s Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger who’s being honored with a commemorative hilt.

Ever since Star Wars made its big screen debut, fans have been obsessed with lightsabers and in more recent years, replica collectibles have become more and more detailed.

In fact there's even a few places on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) where guests can shop for hilts of their favorite Jedi or Sith. Several of these collectibles have been popping up on shopDisney so guests at home can get in on the fun too and the most recent addition is Ezra Bridger.

The Padawan was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels and served with the Rebel crew of the Ghost . He was trained in the ways of the Force by master Kanan Jarrus.

The Ezra Bridger Lightsaber hilt is available for pre-order on shopDisney

It is expected to ship to guests in July 2023. A link to the lightsaber hilt can be found below.

“This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Padawan, Ezra Bridger, and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with Jedi symbol on the front.”

Ezra Bridger (Second Lightsaber) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – $169.99

Includes hilt and case

Jedi symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Ages 14+

Hilt: 11'' x 2 1/6'' x 1 4/5''

Case: 13 1/2'' x 5 1/8'' x 4 1/8''

