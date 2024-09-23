The Star Wars actor, who had a nearly 7 decade career on Broadway, passed away on September 9th at the age of 93.

Broadway News:

The Broadway League has shared that Broadway Theatres will dim their lights in honor of James Earl Jones.

On September 26th at 6:45PM, the Committee of Theatre Owners will celebrate the late actor’s legendary Broadway career beginning with 1957’s The Egghead.

Jones would go on to be nominated for four Tony Awards, winning two of them. The actor also received a special lifetime achievement Tony Award in 2017. James Earl Jones is one of only a few people to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar Tony) status.

Winning his first Tony Award for his work in 1969’s The Great White Hope, Jones would go on to star in August Wilson’s Fences, The Iceman Cometh, Of Mice and Men, Othello, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy and many more.

James Earl Jones was also honored by the Broadway community on September 12, 2022 when the Cort Theatre was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League: “James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers – all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields. While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages,”

