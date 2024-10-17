Beach Nights Returning to Aquatica Orlando With Family Friendly Holiday Movies

Beach Nights is returning to Aquatica Orlando, featuring beloved holiday films on Saturdays beginning in November.
What’s Happening:
- Aquatica Orlando invites you to celebrate the holiday season with Beach Nights.
- Starting November 2nd, guests can continue the fun into the evening every Saturday, featuring exclusive showings of beloved seasonal films suitable for the whole family.
- Guests can enjoy slides such as Riptide Race and the new Tassie's Underwater Twist throughout the day, all while remaining comfortable in the heated waters at Aquatica.
- There are numerous enjoyable activities before the movie begins, such as beach games like Connect Four and Frisbee, coloring activities with Aquatica’s characters, and a variety of interactive games and challenges with the Beach Nights crew.
- Following a fun day, visitors can take a blanket and relax in a beach chair to watch their favorite family-oriented holiday films on the beach, all included with park entry.
- Kura’s Beachside Panini will offer freshly popped popcorn, delicious food, snacks, hot chocolate, and beverages for purchase.
Beach Nights Movie Lineup:
- November 2 – Wonka
- November 9 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- November 16 – The Grinch (2018)
- November 23 – The Polar Express
- November 30 – Elf
- December 7 – The Santa Clause
- December 14 – The Polar Express
- December 21 – Elf
