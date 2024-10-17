Beach Nights Returning to Aquatica Orlando With Family Friendly Holiday Movies

This year's selections include "Elf," "The Santa Clause," and other favorites.
Beach Nights is returning to Aquatica Orlando, featuring beloved holiday films on Saturdays beginning in November.

What’s Happening:

  • Aquatica Orlando invites you to celebrate the holiday season with Beach Nights.
  • Starting November 2nd, guests can continue the fun into the evening every Saturday, featuring exclusive showings of beloved seasonal films suitable for the whole family.
  • Guests can enjoy slides such as Riptide Race and the new Tassie's Underwater Twist throughout the day, all while remaining comfortable in the heated waters at Aquatica.
  • There are numerous enjoyable activities before the movie begins, such as beach games like Connect Four and Frisbee, coloring activities with Aquatica’s characters, and a variety of interactive games and challenges with the Beach Nights crew.
  • Following a fun day, visitors can take a blanket and relax in a beach chair to watch their favorite family-oriented holiday films on the beach, all included with park entry.
  • Kura’s Beachside Panini will offer freshly popped popcorn, delicious food, snacks, hot chocolate, and beverages for purchase.

Beach Nights Movie Lineup:

  • November 2 – Wonka
  • November 9 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • November 16 – The Grinch (2018)
  • November 23 – The Polar Express
  • November 30 – Elf
  • December 7 – The Santa Clause
  • December 14 – The Polar Express
  • December 21 – Elf

