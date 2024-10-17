Minnie Mouse Balloon to Make Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut, Exclusive Holiday Collection Revealed

Collection items will celebrate the iconic character and her new parade balloon.

Disney and Macy's have announced a collaboration that celebrates the magic and legacy of both iconic brands. This includes products celebrating the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What's Happening:

A highlight of this collaboration is the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Disney fans can explore a distinctive range of holiday merchandise, offered exclusively at Macy’s.

This unique holiday collection from Disney and Macy's showcasing artwork by Jeff Shelly (Disney’s legendary director of character art), is now available.

The collection merges Disney’s classic appeal with a festive spirit, presenting comfortable pajamas, fashionable clothing, delightful accessories, and essential collectibles for the holiday season.

Macy's and Disney have partnered with renowned brands to develop exclusive capsule collections and limited-edition products, available exclusively at Macy's.

This collaboration features notable names such as BaubleBar, Stoney Clover Lane, Kate Spade, Citizen, Funko, Hallmark, Swarovski, Loungefly, and more.

Merchandise:

Disney | Macy's Minnie Mouse Parade Balloon Ear Headband, Created for Macy's $30.00

Disney | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Minnie Mouse Balloon 3D Bag Charm, Created for Macy's $78.00

Disney | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Small Pouch, Created for Macy's $98.00

Disney | Macy's Eco-Drive Women's Soaring High Minnie Mouse Black Leather Strap Watch 36.6mm, Created for Macy's $350.00

Little & Big Kids 2-Pc Parade Balloons Matching Family Pajamas Set, Created for Macy's $35.00

Women's Minnie Majorette Mini Dress, Created for Macy's $90.00

Disney | Macy's Minnie Mouse Medium Market Tote, Created for Macy's $298.00

Big Kids Unisex Varsity Pennants Pullover Hoodie, Created for Macy's $45.00

Thanksgiving Day Parade Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Balloon 6-Tab Poly Journal, Created for Macy's $20.00

