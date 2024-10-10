Eras Splash Bash Taking Place at Island H2O Water Park October 19th

Island H2O Water Park can be found just down the road from the Walt Disney World resort. They have a fun, special, family friendly event taking place on October 19th that Taylor Swift fans won't want to miss.

What’s Happening:

Eras Splash Bash

Guests will have a great time dancing to exciting Eras themed music at a family-friendly foam party held at Live! Lagoon Wave Pool.

Show your expertise in Taylor Trivia and wow everyone at the costume contest for an opportunity to win an Island H2O Water Park 2025 Season Pass.

Visitors will also get to enjoy themed food and beverage specials, along with a station for creating friendship bracelets available for purchase.

Early entry begins at 2 PM and you can enjoy all of Island H2O Water Park’s attractions.

The whole park will be open throughout the event.

