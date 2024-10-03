Island H2O Water Park Hosting Adult Only Event on October 12th

Central Florida is a great destination for families however, adults occasionally want a break from being around the kids. This month, Island H2O Water Park is hosting a special event exclusively for adults.

What’s Happening:

Located just down the road from the Walt Disney World

They will be hosting Island H2O Water Park Adult Party

The event will feature glow theming, unique photo opportunities, and access to popular attractions such as Live Lagoon Wave Pool, Chat Creek Lazy River, Private Domain Pool, Reply Racers, Drop Down, Downloader, Follow Me Falls, Reload Rapids, Hashtag Heights, and Profile Plunge.

Attendees can enjoy a DJ and a lively dance party with foam near the stage.

Plus season pass holders will have complimentary entry.

Note that outside food and drink are not allowed, and cabanas will not be available for purchase during this event.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

