Photos: Play Nintendo Tour 2024 Arrives at Universal CityWalk Hollywood with Switch Games, Photo Ops, and Prizes

This morning we visited the Play Nintendo Tour activation just as it opened for the weekend at Universal CityWalk Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Below are my photos and breakdown of the experience.

Arriving at Universal CityWalk, we found signs advertising the Play Nintendo Tour and the hours of operation from Thursday through Sunday this week.

From outside of the tented area, we could see some of the games being demoed and marketed at the activation, including Nintendo World Championship NES Edition, Just Dance 2024 Edition, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Everyone waiting in line received a Play Nintendo Tour passport for use within the event.

Once 11:00 AM rolled around we were guided into the tented area and found photo ops for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and Princess Peach Showtime. Guests were also already trying out Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports.

There were additional activities themed to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pokemon Scarlet / Violet, and Princess Peach Showtime.

Here are some more photos from inside the tented area, plus gaming stations for Pikmin 4, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We played our two allotted games plus one activity and participated in two photo ops.

Then it was time to move on to the next area, where participants fulfilled the final activity and then got in line.

We were provided with the final sticker for our passport, plus a token and a stamp, then ushered toward a pair of Play Nintendo tour claw machines.

These two machines were chock full of Super Mario and friends plush characters, and kids were given consolation prizes of Nintendo coloring books. But we were lucky enough to win two plushes– a Yoshi and a Tanooki Mario.

Play Nintendo Tour 2024 will be open daily from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM at Universal CityWalk Hollywood today through Sunday, August 25th. Be sure to visit the event’s official website for additional information.