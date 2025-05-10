Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 13 – Who Will Lead Disney Next?, Pitching a Premium Disney Credit Card, and Earnings Day with Gavin Doyle
And, yes, we address how utterly wrong Kyle was last week.
Another episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here!
In lucky episode 13, we discuss:
- The race to become Disney’s next CEO.
- What a premium tier Disney credit card could look like.
- Disney’s big Abu Dhabi announcement.
- Savannah Bananas Day coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- The Beak and Barrel details, including a time limit.
- Freeform’s latest 30 Days of Disney programming.
- Disney Lorcana updates from its reprinting campaign to its closed World Championship event.
- And more.
Plus, Gavin Doyle from Mickey Visit joins us once again to discuss Disney’s latest earnings.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
