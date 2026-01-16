"Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral" Final Issues Revealed by Marvel Comics

Spider-Man fans are going to want to head down to their local comic book shops beginning next month and continuing through April, because that friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is about to face off against some vicious baddies in the final four issues of The Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral. More details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has revealed the covers and additional details for the final four issues of its upcoming Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral crossover event.

The event begins in February with the release of the one-shot Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral #1, and then continues in issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through March and April. See the checklist below for a full listing of issues in this crossover story.

The four covers revealed today by Marvel are for The Amazing Spider-Man #26 & #27, and Venom #256 & #257-- released weekly throughout April.

The writers on these issues will be Joe Kelly (The Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage), while the art will be contributed by Ed McGuinness (Deadpool), Carlos Gómez (Fantastic Four), and Jesús Saíz (Captain America).

The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will also be hitting comic shops later this year.

What they're saying:

Marvel Comics official synopsis: "Spider-Man has returned to Earth just in time to face Carnage, who’s discovered Spider-Man’s secret identity in the mind of his newest host, Eddie Brock! When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as Peter Parker discovers that Mary Jane is the all-new Venom! It’s a collision course of danger that explodes when Peter, Mary Jane, and Eddie find themselves in the crosshairs of Torment, a new serial killer supervillain with a mysterious—and deeply personal—connection to Spider-Man. No one is safe as Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage join forces to figure out who Torment is and stop their loved ones from getting caught in his web of death!"

