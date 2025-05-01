“Big City Greens” Cast and Crew Raise a Toast to 100 Episodes of the Disney Channel Animated Series
The celebration comes just ahead of the 100th episode’s debut this Saturday, May 3rd on Disney Channel.
In celebration of the milestone 100th episode of Big City Greens, the cast, crew and their families gathered for a celebratory toast with a show-stopping, three-tier cake.
What’s Happening:
- In the big episode, the Green family is set to make their 100th adventure the best one yet. Even if that means unleashing their animals into Big City, visiting the afterlife, or even just delivering a mystery box.
- Ahead of this Saturday’s debut of the episode, the cast, crew and their families gathered for a celebratory toast. They even got to enjoy a show-stopping, three-tier cake that perfectly captured the heart, chaos, and charm of the Green family.
- Among those who gathered at the toast were:
- Meredith Roberts, executive vice president, television animation, Disney Branded Television
- show creators/executive producers Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton
- Cast members Marieve Herington, Bob Joles, Artemis Pebdani, and Zeno Robinson
- The highly-anticipated 100th episode of the series is set to debut on Saturday, May 3rd on Disney Channel at 8:00 PM ET. It will arrive on Disney+ on May 7th.
- Check out Tony’s recap of the 99th episode of Big City Greens here.
More Disney Channel News and Recaps:
- "StuGo"s Latest Episode Shows Just How Intense Fandoms Can Get
- Kiff and Barry Clean-Up the Park Before Trevor Uses Some Real-Life Inspiration in His School Project on Latest "Kiff"
- Photos – Costumes from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Now on Display at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney Unleashes First Official Trailer for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires"
- Kiff and Barry Can't Resist a Dance-Off as Disney Channel Debuts New "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now