“Big City Greens” Cast and Crew Raise a Toast to 100 Episodes of the Disney Channel Animated Series

The celebration comes just ahead of the 100th episode’s debut this Saturday, May 3rd on Disney Channel.

In celebration of the milestone 100th episode of Big City Greens, the cast, crew and their families gathered for a celebratory toast with a show-stopping, three-tier cake.

What’s Happening:

In the big episode, the Green family is set to make their 100th adventure the best one yet. Even if that means unleashing their animals into Big City, visiting the afterlife, or even just delivering a mystery box.

Ahead of this Saturday’s debut of the episode, the cast, crew and their families gathered for a celebratory toast. They even got to enjoy a show-stopping, three-tier cake that perfectly captured the heart, chaos, and charm of the Green family.

Among those who gathered at the toast were: Meredith Roberts, executive vice president, television animation, Disney Branded Television show creators/executive producers Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton Cast members Marieve Herington, Bob Joles, Artemis Pebdani, and Zeno Robinson



More Disney Channel News and Recaps: