Wimpy Kid's Winter Woes: The Latest Diary Entry Hits Disney+ This December
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" is coming to Disney+ on December 5th, 2025.
The latest animated addition to the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise is coming to Disney+ this December with the release of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.
What’s Happening:
- Series creator Jeff Kinney beamed into audiences at Destination D23 this morning to reveal the latest animated feature from the world of Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
- Adapted from the third installment of Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.
- When laidback Greg finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good.
- The film is directed by Matt Danner (Legend of the Three Caballeros) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw features the voices of Aaron D. Harris (Matlock) as Greg Heffley and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse) as Frank Heffley.
- A first-look clip shared exclusively at Destination D23 found Greg Heffley wreaking havoc while shoveling snow and accidentally destroying holiday decorations.
- This will be the fourth animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid film for Disney+, following Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is coming exclusively to Disney+ on December 5th, 2025.
