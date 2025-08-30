Wimpy Kid's Winter Woes: The Latest Diary Entry Hits Disney+ This December

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" is coming to Disney+ on December 5th, 2025.

The latest animated addition to the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise is coming to Disney+ this December with the release of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.

What’s Happening:

Series creator Jeff Kinney beamed into audiences at Destination D23 Diary of a Wimpy Kid .

. Adapted from the third installment of Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw .

. When laidback Greg finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good.

The film is directed by Matt Danner ( Legend of the Three Caballeros ) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw features the voices of Aaron D. Harris ( Matlock ) as Greg Heffley and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse) as Frank Heffley.

A first-look clip shared exclusively at Destination D23 found Greg Heffley wreaking havoc while shoveling snow and accidentally destroying holiday decorations.

This will be the fourth animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid film for Disney+, following Diary of a Wimpy Kid , Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever .

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is coming exclusively to Disney+ on December 5th, 2025.

