Splish, Splash, Cinema! Disney+ Partners with Swimply to Bring Movies Poolside This Summer

Themed celebrations of “Alien,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Camp Rock” are coming to private pools in Los Angeles.

Disney+ is partnering with pool-sharing platform Swimply to launch the Disney+ Dive-in Theater – a first-of-its-kind, exclusive summer collaboration that reimagines poolside movie nights as fully immersive cinematic experiences.

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney+’s Throwback Summer, Swimply will transform a collection of private pools across Los Angeles into larger-than-life recreations of beloved films, including Alien , Honey, I Shrunk the Kids , and Camp Rock .

, , and . Each activation will offer a fully themed environment where every detail – from photo ops to interactive elements – is designed to plunge guests into the story.

The limited-time experiences will run from late July through August, and starting today, fans can enter for a chance to attend directly through the Swimply app or Swimply.com

The experiences and dates are as follows: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (July 29th–August 1st) – Guests enter through a giant “shrink ray" laser tunnel and emerge in a giant-sized world featuring a cereal bowl swimming pool, Cheerio pool floats, a towering popcorn box, and massive ants.



Camp Rock (August 6th–9th) – Camp vibes come to life with bunk assignments, a fire pit, and DIY friendship bracelet stations. Fan-favorite movie moments are enhanced with a lakeside feel and a stage perfect for sing-along moments.

Alien (August 14th–17th) – Dive into deep space with spaceship decor and atmospheric fog. Guests will be recruited by Weyland-Yutani agents, pose in a flight suit, and watch the film surrounded by eerie green lighting and sci-fi sound design.

This new collaboration is part of the summer-long Disney+ Throwback campaign, a celebration of the iconic movies and series that defined a generation.

Also in LA, a Throwback Experience celebrating iconic Disney films and TV shows from the 1990s and 2000s was held on Melrose Ave

Check out our list

To book a Disney+ Dive-in Theater experience or discover amazing pools and unique spaces in your area, sign up for Swimply at www.swimply.com

More Disney+ News: