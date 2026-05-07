Disney+ Makes Deal with Mexican Broadcaster TV Azteca, Bringing Popular Series Like "MasterChef 24/7” Straight to the Streamer
With this deal, some of TV Azteca's popular shows, like "MasterChef 24/7," will be available on Disney+ beginning May 17.
Disney+ has made a new agreement with Mexico's TV Azteca that will bring content, including MasterChef 24/7, to the streamer.
What's Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ will be expanding its content offerings in Mexico thanks to this new deal with TV Azteca.
- Specifically, the popular competition series MasterChef 24/7 will be available on Disney+ as of May 17.
- The new collaboration, which builds on an existing relationship between the two companies thanks to reality shows La Academia and La Granja VIP, will also include “other reality formats to be confirmed soon.”
- As part of the agreement, Disney+ also recently added three live channels from TV Azteca International, namely Azteca UNO -1, Azteca Deportes Network, and Corazón, “bringing together a diverse slate of local fiction and non-fiction content, sports events and news, and entertainment programming to subscribers in Mexico” in a single destination.
- Other TV Azteca content coming to Disney+ beginning in May includes:
- Mirada de Mujer
- Cuando seas mía
- La Loba
- Doctora Lucía
- Lotería del Crimen
- This is but the latest in a string of partnerships Disney+ has struck up with free-to-air broadcasters across the globe, that also includes ITVX in the U.K., Rai in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and more.
What They're Saying:
- Henri Ringel, Senior VP, acquisitions & content sales at the Walt Disney Company Latin America: “As audiences continue to evolve, Disney+ is continuously expanding its content offering. The integration of new formats, such as reality shows from Azteca’s network, reflects this evolution and the need to offer stories that unfold live and are highly engaging, thereby strengthening our value proposition.”
- Luis Arvizu, Senior VP, general manager & head of DTC at the Walt Disney Company Mexico: “At Disney+, we are committed to offering a broad and diverse portfolio of content that resonates with different audiences in Mexico. Proven reality formats, live linear channels, and a variety of content give us the opportunity to continuously deliver compelling entertainment options within the platform.”
More Disney TV News:
- Hulu is not moving forward with the young adult drama pilot Foster Dade, based on the novel by Nash Jenkins.
- Meet Alice and Steve in the trailer for Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer next month.
- At long last, the trailer for Dragon Striker has arrived, promising a premiere next month on Disney XD.
- Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of Deli Boys ahead of its debut on May 28.
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