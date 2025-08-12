The Walt Disney Company Has Signed a Deal with Webtoon to Bring Its Comic Books to the Webcomic App

On-the-go comic book readers around the globe will soon have a new avenue by which to explore Disney’s vast array of characters and properties thanks to a deal between The Walt Disney Company and the Webtoon webcomics app.

What’s happening:

According to a story in Variety, The Walt Disney Company has signed a deal to bring selections from its vast library of comic books and graphic novels to the popular Webtoon digital comics app.

, The Walt Disney Company has signed a deal to bring selections from its vast library of comic books and graphic novels to the popular Webtoon digital comics app. These comics will be reformatted to fit Webtoon’s vertical-scrolling format. New comics will also be developed by Disney specifically for the app, none of which will make use of generative AI technology.

Titles from Marvel superheroes, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios’ Alien franchise, and Disney Princesses are included in the deal. One specific title mentioned was As Old as Time: A Twisted Tale starring Belle and the Beast, which was released in manga form earlier this year.

What they’re saying:

Daniel Fink, Senior VP, Disney Consumer Products (via Variety): "We have such amazing stories at Disney and Marvel, and we want our stories to reach as many people as possible. We saw that Webtoon was the clear leader. Big picture, it was a pretty easy decision."

Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, Webtoon (via Variety): "[Disney's brands are] among the most legendary, creative and successful in the industry. We believe teaming up together is mutually beneficial."

