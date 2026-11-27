The animated film’s projected five-day domestic haul is well below early estimates of $50 million to $70 million.

Disney Animation’s Hexed is off to a slower-than-expected start at the domestic box office, with the long Thanksgiving weekend still underway.

What's Happening:

The Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally served as a key release window for Walt Disney Animation Studios, though in recent years, several of the studio’s original films have struggled to achieve the same level of box office success as its sequels.

That appears to be the case once again with Hexed, as Deadline reports that the new film only brought in an estimated $4.5 million on Thursday, November 26.

The film opened Wednesday with $7.6 million, including $2.1 million in Tuesday previews.

Projections put the film's total over the five-day Thanksgiving period at approximately $35 million domestically – far below the $50 million to $70 million range from early forecast models.

For comparison, Wish opened to $31.6 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday in 2023, while Encanto earned $40.5 million over the same period in 2021.

This total put Hexed at the #3 spot on Thanksgiving Day, behind The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping at $11.6 million and Focker-in-Law at $7.7 million.

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