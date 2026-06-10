"Camp Rock 3" Star Hudson Stone Announces Debut Single "Overthinker"

Fresh off signing with Hollywood Records, Hudson Stone has announced that his debut single, “Overthinker,” will arrive this month.

What’s Happening:

Rising singer-songwriter and Disney Channel newcomer Hudson Stone will release his debut single, “Overthinker,” on June 24.

Hudson co-wrote the song with Brian Phillips and Toni Ferrari, blending vintage guitar riffs, soulful vocals, and storytelling-driven lyrics.

“Overthinker” explores the tension between thinking and feeling, inspired by Hudson’s experience of falling in love and learning to trust his heart instead of overanalyzing.

Hudson cites artists including Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes, and Leon Bridges as key influences on his sound.

“I wrote ‘Overthinker’ because all my life, I’ve been told that I’m such a deep thinker, which is very true, but it tends to lead to overthinking, which can sometimes get in my way. Falling in love, people tend to overthink because they care so deeply about it. When I fell in love, it was the first time I just didn’t think, and my heart took over. So, this song is a reminder to people that love is all about diving in with your whole heart.”

He has been working with an experienced team of writers and producers, including collaborators who have worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, and Ellie Goulding.

Hudson recently signed with Hollywood Records and is preparing to release additional singles and a debut album.

This summer, he will play Desi in Camp Rock 3 before joining the Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which begins in September.

Raised in Los Angeles, Hudson began playing guitar at age five and draws inspiration from his Australian and Korean heritage.

About Camp Rock 3:

Camp Rock 3, set to debut this August on Disney Channel.

The Jonas Brothers are spearheading the series revival in Camp Rock 3 alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

While still unconfirmed whether Demi Lovato will make an appearance in the film, the Mitchie Torres actress served as an executive producer on the project.

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