Back to the Lost World: Sixth “Ice Age” Film Gets a New Title and Release Date
Just announced at Destination D23 – "Ice Age: Boiling Point" is set for release in February 2027
Have you been clamoring for another Ice Age movie? Then you’re in luck, because the title and a new release date have been revealed for the upcoming sixth film in the franchise.
What’s Happening:
- Last year at D23 Brazil, it was revealed that Ice Age 6 was in production and would be released at the end of 2026.
- Just now at Destination D23, we learned that the film’s release has been pushed back slightly to February 5th, 2027.
- We also got the title for the film, which is set to be called Ice Age: Boiling Point.
- This dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd on a trek to never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.
- Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.
- Disney previously released an Ice Age spinoff film, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, directly to Disney+ in 2022, as well as a series of shorts, Ice Age: Scrat Tales.
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was the first film in the franchise produced without the involvement of the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios.
