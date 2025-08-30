Back to the Lost World: Sixth “Ice Age” Film Gets a New Title and Release Date

Just announced at Destination D23 – "Ice Age: Boiling Point" is set for release in February 2027

Have you been clamoring for another Ice Age movie? Then you’re in luck, because the title and a new release date have been revealed for the upcoming sixth film in the franchise.

What’s Happening:

Last year at D23 Brazil Ice Age 6 was in production and would be released at the end of 2026.

Just now at Destination D23

We also got the title for the film, which is set to be called Ice Age: Boiling Point .

. This dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd on a trek to never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.

Disney previously released an Ice Age spinoff film, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, directly to Disney+ and Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

spinoff film, , directly to . The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was the first film in the franchise produced without the involvement of the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios.

