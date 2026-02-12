NBA Superstar LeBron James and Daughter Zhuri Star in Latest "Cartoonified!" on Disney Channel
Not one, but TWO cartoonifications!
The boys have been putting a number of celebs through their Cartoonifier machine, but this time they’re taking an NBA Superstar and his daughter into the animated world in the latest Cartoonified! With Phineas and Ferb on Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of the Disney Channel short-form series, Cartoonified!, has arrived and this time, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri have been run through the machine.
- The short series has already seen Disney Channel favorites Phineas and Ferb “cartoonify” celebs like Walker Scobell and Xochitl Gomez, now turning the machine on a father/daughter duo for the first time.
- As LeBron points out, this is not the first time he’s gotten quite animated - having starred in the film Space Jam: A New Legacy only a few years ago.
- However, with Phineas, Ferb, and his daughter Zhuri, he now finds himself in the boys’ backyard attempting an insane basketball trick - the 300 pointer.
- The boys seem a bit more crafty and nefarious than usual as they put LeBron to the test, extending the Basketball hoop thousands of feet into the sky above a swimming pool full of sharks, some of which are equipped to fly through the sky around the basketball star.
- Fortunately, his daughter is with him to help, and is able to get some of the sharks out of the way.
- As the boys remove the water from the pool, opening up a hole through the center of the Earth, the gravitational pull has enough force to launch LeBron to the hoop, coming in for a slam dunk before another jet-powered Shark takes the ball.
- How does his daughter help him this time? Find out by watching the full short below!
- Disney Television Animation’s new shortform series, Cartoonified! features the stars of Phineas and Ferb, Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most (but not all!) of which come from other Disney Channel properties or under the Disney umbrella.
- At launch, it was believed that this new series would be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and would feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Thus far, that has yet to be proven true.
- This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.
- In recent editions, we’ve seen the brothers cartoonify:
