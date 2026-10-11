LEGO Invites Fans to Mash Up Star Wars and Marvel in First-of-Its-Kind Challenge

Fans can combine the two iconic universes in creative LEGO builds, with winning designs set to become official LEGO products.

During New York Comic Con, the LEGO Group announced a first-of-its-kind LEGO Ideas challenge bringing together the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel.

What's Happening:

For the first time, fans can combine characters, vehicles, and iconic scenes from both franchises to create their own LEGO mash-ups.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on submitted designs, with selected creations eventually becoming official LEGO products.

Hand Captain America’s shield to the captain of the Millennium Falcon, cross a Wookiee with Wolverine, or make Iron Man a twisted and evil machine cursed by the dark side. The choice is yours, and the combinations are countless.

The challenge celebrates the upcoming Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles comic series, launching in January 2027, as well as the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

Fans can participate by visiting LEGO Ideas and choosing from three crossover categories: characters, vehicles, or scenes.

Submissions must follow the official challenge rules and guidelines, with fan voting beginning December 15, 2026.

Grand Prize winners will be announced in 2027.

What They're Saying:

Fede Begher, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Group at the LEGO Group: “This challenge is a milestone for LEGO Ideas and our fan community. For the first time ever, fans can build with both Marvel and Star Wars in a single LEGO Ideas challenge, unlocking entirely new possibilities for creativity and storytelling. We know our fans never stop imagining new ways to bring their favorite worlds together, and we're excited to see the originality, passion and innovation they bring to this unique crossover.”

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