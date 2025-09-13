Tater from “Primos” Has a Wild Pitch for "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Star Janice LeAnn Brown in a New “Random Rings”
Tater wants to be an actress, so she enlists the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" star for some help.
In the latest edition of Disney Channel’s Random Rings segment, Tater from Primos calls Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star Janice LeAnn Brown to share a new character idea.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Random Rings features a crossover between a popular animated and live-action series on Disney Channel.
- Wanting to be an actress, Tater from Primos calls Janice LeAnn Brown with some “creative" ideas for a new character she could play on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
- Random Rings is an interstitial short series featured on the Disney Channel. It features characters from numerous Disney Channel shows making random calls to strangers. While the format was meant to be similar to other prank phone call series, unlike those, these calls are all scripted to convey the feeling of catching someone off-guard.
- Previous installments have featured Kiff calling Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall, Dr. Doofenshmirtz calling the stars of Hamster & Gretel, and more.
- Tater isn’t the only one to talk with Janice LeAnn Brown, as earlier this year, our own Ben Breitbart had the opportunity to talk with the actress, who is continuing on the legacy of the Russos as Billie – the lead of the new series.
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has returned for its second season, so be sure to check out our recaps of those episodes at the links below:
