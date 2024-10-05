Kiff And Kylie Star In The Latest “Random Rings” On Disney Channel

Listen, we'd accept one of those gift baskets any day.

In a beautiful blend of synergy, the stars of Kiff inject their absurd humor into a fun phone call with the star of Descendants: The Rise of Red, Kylie Cantrall, in the latest Random Rings on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

The latest Random Rings on Disney Channel features some of our favorite friends from Kiff calling the star of the new hit film, Descendants: The Rise of Red , Kylie Cantrall.

movie. We then get a low-level audition from the duo to get a role in the film, before dancing gets involved. Then, Table Town’s finest(?) dancer Helen arrives on scene. Turns out, she sent over a gift basket too! Full of — cabbage?

Cantrall is the star of the smash-hit, Descendants: The Rise of Red , the fourth installment in the mega-hit Descendants franchise, which became the most viewed DCOM movie premiere from Disney Branded Television ever on Disney+

follows the titular optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Random Rings is an interstitial short series featured on the Disney Channel. It features characters from numerous Disney Channel shows, with an emphasis on the cast of Big City Greens, making random calls to strangers. While the format was meant to be similar to other prank phone call series, unlike those, these calls are all scripted to convey the feeling of catching someone off guard.