If you subscribe to Disney+, you might not need to watch the Super Bowl on Disney+.

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but Disney is making a pretty big deal of the fact that ESPN is carrying the Super Bowl for the first time. There are lots of different ways to watch the game, but now one Disney+ subscriber (and a guest) will have a chance to watch it from inside the stadium.

What's Happening:

As Laughing Place previously reported, Disney+ Perks is releasing new offers throughout the holidays.

The latest perk is a sweepstakes that will see one winner and a guest be able to attend Super Bowl LXI.

The trip is a five-day/four-night trip for two and includes airfare, hotel, ground transportation, and two tickets to the game, plus $500 in cash.

Disney+ subscribers can enter the contest every day between now and January 14, 2027, when the contest ends. The drawing will take place January 15, 2027.

One key piece of information missing is the location of the seats, as they are listed as being at the discretion of Disney+ and the NFL. They may not be the best seats, but simply attending the game will be a major highlight for any fan.

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