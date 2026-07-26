"Toy Story 5" Becomes Sixth Pixar Film to Earn $1 Billion at the Global Box Office
It's also the third film from the "Toy Story" franchise to achieve this milestone!
Toy Story 5 has become the sixth Pixar film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, continuing the massive success story for the new film.
What's Happening:
- TheWrap reports that Toy Story 5 reached the $1 billion global box office mark in this, its sixth weekend in theaters, after adding $34 million globally – including $10 million in North America.
- As TheWrap notes, it really was a matter of when not if the fifth Toy Story film would join its two most recent predecessors — 2010's Toy Story 3 and 2019's Toy Story 4 — in the $1 billion club after it reached a spectacular global opening weekend of $312 million.
- Toy Story 5 has continued to be a forcer at the box office this summer, holding strong against Illumination's Minions & Monsters and Disney's Moana live-action remake, which has not been nearly as successful as Disney would have hoped.
- Aside from the three aforementioned Toy Story films, the other Pixar films to cross the $1 billion mark are Finding Dory, Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2 – which was at one time the highest grossing animated movie ever.
- Toy Story 5 likely won't reach the heights of Inside Out 2, it will soon pass the $1.07 billion unadjusted global total of Toy Story 4 – setting a new franchise record 31 years after the original Toy Story hit theaters.
- Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Pixar's latest installment in the iconic franchise.
More Disney Movie News:
- Ghost Rider is making his way into the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to star as Johnny Blaze in a new film coming in 2028.
- Wakanda truly is forever, as a third Black Panther film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con.
- A new album of Moana-inspired music, including a new song from Dwayne Johnson, is swimming into streaming services next week.
- The world premiere of Super Troopers 3 was held Thursday night following the day's events at SDCC 2026.