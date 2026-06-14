Snack Time Meets Playtime with GoGo squeeZ's New "Toy Story 5" Pouches
GoGo squeeZ gives their delicious and nutritious snacks a "Toy Story 5" twist.
What's that? You want more Toy Story 5 collabs? Well, you're in luck – as the latest brand to drop a collab with our toy friends is GoGo squeeZ.
What's Happening:
- Kids and families can bring the magic of Toy Story 5 home with them thanks to new limited-edition GoGo squeeZ Toy Story 5 pouches.
- This popular on-the-go snack for busy families and playtime missions now features fan-favorite friends from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.
- Each pouch is simply yummy with no sugar added and contains 1/2 serving of fruit, ensuring your family gets the good stuff! These pouches are also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, BPA-free and made with 100% real fruit and veggies.
- Flavors available as part of this collaboration include:
- Apple Apple
- Apple Banana
- Apple Cinnamon
- Apple Mango
- Apple Strawberry
- Apple Carrot Mixed Berry
- Apple Pear Carrot
- Available now at Target, Sam's Club, Kroger, Walmart and more!
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- The world premiere of Toy Story 5 was held this week, which featured a memorable duet between Taylor Swift and Randy Newman.
- Swift also performed her new song for the film, "I Knew It, I Knew You," at the premiere.
- Following the premiere, the first social reactions for the film dropped – which so far have been overwhelmingly positive!
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.