Snack Time Meets Playtime with GoGo squeeZ's New "Toy Story 5" Pouches

What's that? You want more Toy Story 5 collabs? Well, you're in luck – as the latest brand to drop a collab with our toy friends is GoGo squeeZ.

What's Happening:

Kids and families can bring the magic of Toy Story 5 home with them thanks to new limited-edition GoGo squeeZ Toy Story 5 pouches.

This popular on-the-go snack for busy families and playtime missions now features fan-favorite friends from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Each pouch is simply yummy with no sugar added and contains 1/2 serving of fruit, ensuring your family gets the good stuff! These pouches are also gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, BPA-free and made with 100% real fruit and veggies.

Flavors available as part of this collaboration include: Apple Apple Apple Banana Apple Cinnamon Apple Mango Apple Strawberry Apple Carrot Mixed Berry Apple Pear Carrot

Available now at Target, Sam's Club, Kroger, Walmart and more!

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