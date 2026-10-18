WYNTK: "Moana" Splashes Onto Disney+, Palo Menu Changes, Hulu's "Phony" Debuts, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of October 18–24, 2026.

Moana comes home to Disney+, a controversial change is coming to Palo, and Hulu debuts their new series Phony. Here are just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Fans will no longer have to go beyond the reef to their local theater to see the live-action Moana as the movie will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 21 .

. In the new live-action adaptation, newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in a story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+. Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.

As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

You can find out what we thought of the live-action movie in our Moana review.

Some controversial changes are happening to the premium dining location Palo aboard all of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Fans of the location know that the menu has long featured a prix-fixe dinner menu, which will now be transitioning away from that format to a selection of guests' favorite items.

The prix-fixe menu will be phased out on sailings beginning on Thursday, October 22 – with the first ship to phase out the prix-fixe menu being the Disney Wonder that same day.

– with the first ship to phase out the prix-fixe menu being the Disney Wonder that same day. The change has been controversial as it will potentially decrease the benefits that Castaway Club members receive in the form of a dining credit.

The 2026 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend takes place October 22–25 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The weekend features a 5K themed to The Aristocats on October 23, a Three Caballeros-themed 10K on October 24, and a Mary Poppins-themed Half Marathon on October 25. Runners can also participate in the 19.3-mile Disney Two Course Challenge.

The festivities conclude with an exclusive Post-Race Party at EPCOT on October 25, featuring food, entertainment, and select attractions during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom – his only parent and his best friend – appears to have been replaced by an impostor.

The series stars: Connie Britton as “Ellen” Sam Nivola as “Sonny” Meera Syal as “Sharla” Grace Brennan as “Mallory” Mahaela Park as “Chloe” Maliq Johnson as “Vogel” Colter Lee as “Weldon”

Phony premieres Tuesday, October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Be sure to read Alex's review of the new series.

McDonald's is once more bringing back their popular Boo Buckets for Halloween, but with the notable inclusion of Disney Villains to this year's five buckets.

The villainous lineup of Boo Buckets will include the following popular villains: Ursula (the purple bucket) Maleficent (green) Scar (orange) Jafar (red) Cruella de Vil (white)

The Disney Villains Happy Meal Boo Buckets will be available beginning Tuesday, October 20 at McDonald's locations.

Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company back in March, but one gets the impression that he just can't stay away for too long – as he'll be appearing on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 21 .

. There are no details regarding any specific topics that will be covered in the interview, so it's an open question what Iger will discuss.

Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, with Josh D'Amaro taking over the job on March 18.

Iger received a window on Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. and was named a Disney Legend this year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.