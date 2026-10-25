WYNTK: "Everest: The Other Side" Hits Theaters, "The Mob" Brings Celebrity Drama to Hulu, and More This Week in the World of Disney
Check out everything happening during the week of October 25–31, 2026.
National Geographic heads to the heights of impossibility with Everest: The Other Side, Hulu debuts their own take on The Traitors, and a special screening of Werewolf by Night is set to take place in LA. Here are just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!
Head to the Heights of Impossibility with Everest: The Other Side
- Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return with Everest: The Other Side, an intimate portrait of two people bound by love, ambition, and the pursuit of the impossible.
- Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest - the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal’s southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route – and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.
- This new film from National Geographic Documentary Films will open exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide on Friday, October 30. Be sure to read Bill's review of the new documentary.
The Mob Promises Plenty of Celebrity Backstabbing
- Actress Parker Posey is set to host Hulu's take on the reality format popularized by The Traitors – entitled The Mob.
- The series will see a dozen reality stars and other celebrities form their own mafia-like family. From there they will compete against each other in order to obtain success within the family and avoid elimination.
- The cast of reality stars and celebrities includes:
- Demi Engemann (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Maria Georgas (Bachelor Nation)
- Harry Jowsey, (Let’s Marry Harry)
- Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
- Bella Palk (Love Overboard)
- Shane Parton (Bachelor Nation)
- Aida Turturro (The Sopranos)
- Bruno Tonioli (Dancing with the Stars)
- Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Debi Mazar (Younger)
- Romeo (rapper)
- The Mob debuts Monday, October 26 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Werewolf by Night Gets a Halloween Concert with Michael Giacchino
- On Halloween Night, composer Michael Giacchino will host a special event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The LA Phil will be on hand to perform live from two of Giacchino's works.
- The first half of the night will include a preview of Headless, an upcoming musical inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Giacchino, Elyssa Samsel, and Kate Anderson.
- The second half of the show will be a "live-to-picture" performance of Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night. The Disney+ special from 2022, directed by Michael Giacchino, will be projected on a large screen, while the LA Phil performs the music live.
Zara Larsson Partners with Complex to Release New The Little Mermaid Inspired Collection
- Complex – who recently launched a Disney x KATSEYE collection – are partnering with another pop superstar, Zara Larsson, to launch a new collection inspired by The Little Mermaid.
- Led by a range of special-edition tees, this Zara-ified collection features designs emblazoned on ribbed tanks, long-sleeve tops, zip hoodies, off-the-shoulder tees, tote bags, and pin sets.
- The collection draws inspiration from Larsson's latest music video off her Midnight Sun album, "Blue Moon," which sees the singer appear as a mermaid.
- The collection will be available exclusively at Complex.com on Tuesday, October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT.
The Dog Stars Gets 4K Ultra HD and DVD Release
- Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars is heading home, set to arrive on digital platforms on Tuesday, October 27, followed by its 4K Ultra HD and DVD release on December 1.
- Starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, the film follows a young pilot navigating a brutal world where humanity has been pushed to the brink. Hig (Elordi) lives in an isolated homestead alongside Bangley (Brolin), a military survivalist. Together, they have established an efficient routine designed to keep them alive in the dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape.
- The bonus lineup includes The Making of The Dog Stars, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the film, as well as seven deleted scenes: “Jasper’s Funeral,” “Hig Mourns,” “Welcome Dinner,” “Roaches’ Warning,” “Hig & Cima,” “A Conversation With Pops,” and “Airport Alternate Exit.”
- While you're at it, be sure to read Alex's review of The Dog Stars – a post-apocalyptic story that trades ash and rubble for something lush and alive.
The Endless Race New York Marathon Documentary Premieres on Hulu and ESPN
- Coinciding with the ESPN’s live coverage of the New York City Marathon, the new documentary The Endless Race will have its Hulu premiere on Thursday, October 29, following by an ESPN airing on Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The documentary follows filmmaker Jen Karson-Strauss as she struggles with her brother’s relapse after nearly four years of sobriety, inspiring her to explore the emotional impact of addiction on families.
- Jen begins filming recovering addicts and their loved ones as they train for the New York City Marathon, discovering parallels to her own experiences in a journey of recovery, forgiveness, and healing.
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