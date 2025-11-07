ZOMBIES Get Festive as Freya Skye and Malachi Barton Tease "Snow Angels" Music Video

See a preview of the "Snow Angels" music video before its world premiere next week!

Chill is in the air and something magical is coming! The ZOMBIES are getting festive with a new holiday music video, set to arrive in just one week.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Channel has shared a brief glimpse at a new holiday music video from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – titled "Snow Angels."
  • This new festive song features Freya Skye (Nova Bright) and Malachi Barton (Victor) having a snowball fight before breaking into song and dance amid a wintery wonderland.
  • Get a preview of "Snow Angels" below and catch the song in its entirety when it's released on Friday, November 14th.

