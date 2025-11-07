ZOMBIES Get Festive as Freya Skye and Malachi Barton Tease "Snow Angels" Music Video
See a preview of the "Snow Angels" music video before its world premiere next week!
Chill is in the air and something magical is coming! The ZOMBIES are getting festive with a new holiday music video, set to arrive in just one week.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has shared a brief glimpse at a new holiday music video from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – titled "Snow Angels."
- This new festive song features Freya Skye (Nova Bright) and Malachi Barton (Victor) having a snowball fight before breaking into song and dance amid a wintery wonderland.
- Get a preview of "Snow Angels" below and catch the song in its entirety when it's released on Friday, November 14th.
- Freya Skye is having quite the year, having sold out her first-ever acoustic solo shows in minutes.
- In addition to her starring role in ZOMBIES 4, Skye also popped up in an episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, playing Piper, an oracle who paints the future.
- Both Skye and Barton were a part of the massively successful Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, where they both performed a number of songs from the ZOMBIES franchise.
- Skye even performed one of her own songs during the tour, "Gold's Gone."
