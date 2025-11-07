ZOMBIES Get Festive as Freya Skye and Malachi Barton Tease "Snow Angels" Music Video

See a preview of the "Snow Angels" music video before its world premiere next week!

Chill is in the air and something magical is coming! The ZOMBIES are getting festive with a new holiday music video, set to arrive in just one week.

What's Happening:

Disney Channel has shared a brief glimpse at a new holiday music video from ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires – titled "Snow Angels."

ZOMBIES 4 This new festive song features Freya Skye ( Nova Bright) and Malachi Barton (Victor) having a snowball fight before breaking into song and dance amid a wintery wonderland.

Malachi Barton Get a preview of "Snow Angels" below and catch the song in its entirety when it's released on Friday, November 14th.

Freya Skye is having quite the year, having sold out her first-ever acoustic solo shows in minutes.

In addition to her starring role in ZOMBIES 4, Skye also popped up in an episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, playing Piper, an oracle who paints the future.

Both Skye and Barton were a part of the massively successful Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, where they both performed a number of songs from the ZOMBIES franchise.

Skye even performed one of her own songs during the tour, "Gold's Gone."

More Disney Channel News: