Film Independent Hosting Live Read Through of "Zootopia 2" with Many of the Film's Cast

This special event takes place in Beverly Hills in just two days!

Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization that champions independent filmmakers, is hosting a live read-through of Zootopia 2 in Beverly Hills.

What's Happening:

For Film Independent's first-ever animated Live Read, they're turning to the most popular animated film of 2025 – Disney Animation's Zootopia 2.

Live Read, This special evening will transport audiences to the bustling animal metropolis of Zootopia. Rookie cops Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, who is voiced live by Ginnifer Goodwin as she revisits her iconic role, find themselves on a twisting trail of mystery when the enigmatic reptile Gary De’Snake arrives in town.

In addition to Goodwin, the event will feature performances by Zootopia 2 cast members Patrick Warburton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alan Tudyk, Sam Richardson, Nicole Byer, Josh Dallas and Nate Torrence, with additional performers to be announced.

The Zootopia 2 Live Read will take place on Monday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Tickets are now available and are $30 for Film Independent Members and Wallis Subscribers, and $35 for the general public.

It’s time to experience the magic of Zootopia 2 at home, as the film is now available digitally and will soon be available on physical media.

Our own Alex Reif wrote a review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.

More Disney Movie News: