“101 Dalmatians” Pin Now Available at Disney Store

This pin celebrates the classic 1961 film by Walt Disney.
Check out this new 101 Dalmatians Dalmatians pin that is now available for purchase at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • This Disney's 101 Dalmatians pin features Pongo, Perdita, and five of their fifteen pups, all coveted by Cruella De Vil.
  • The pin showcases enameled cloisonné with glitter accents and laser print elements, finished in nickel.
  • It includes a Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp and Mickey icon pin backs, and it is presented on a Disney Pins card, celebrating the classic 1961 film by Walt Disney.

101 Dalmatians Pin  

