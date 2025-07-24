"Age of Revelation" Expands Its Future Vision with 13 New Second Issue Covers

Are you ready to delve deeper into the Age of Revelation? Marvel Comics has released cover art for the second issues of many of the tie-in series that will expand the storytelling universe of this new narrative set ten years into the future of our favorite Marvel mutants.

This October, Marvel Comics will be jumping ten years into the future of Mutantkind with the X-Men: Age of Revelation event.

In Age of Revelation, the character of Doug Ramsey—the heir of Apocalypse—rules a new mutant utopia “built on an insidious lie that could threaten the rest of Earth."

Earlier today at the Marvel Comics: X-Men Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, more details were revealed about the event, including first-looks and cover reveals for several second issues.

Amazing X-Men #2 (written by Jed MacKay with art by Mahmud Asrar) - On Sale November 5

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart!"

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 (written by Erica Schultz with art by Valentina Pinti) - On Sale November 5

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Sabretooth must hunt her sister Gabby and half-brother Akihiro as they flee the Revelation Territories! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: the return of a landmark X-Villain!"

Longshots #2 (written by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman with art by Alan Robinson) - On Sale November 5

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-Babies on the cover otherwise we’d have to be a poly-bagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can’t miss out on this absolute MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT!"

Iron & Frost #2 (written by Cavan Scott with art by Ruairí Coleman) - On Sale November 12

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear?"

Sinister’s Six #2 (written by David Marquez with art by Rafael Loureiro) - On Sale November 12

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Sinister’s Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation’s Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first?"

Unbreakable X-Men #2 (written by Gail Simone with art by Lucas Werneck) - On Sale November 12

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken Gambit has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-Men who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It’s the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!"

The Last Wolverine #2 (written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Edgar Salazar) - On Sale November 19

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Wolverine has teamed up with Nightcrawler, with a plan to save Logan. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – Heather Hudson, A.K.A. Vindicator! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine! PLUS: Wait till you learn Vindicator’s secret!"

Omega Kids #2 (written by Tony Fleecs with art by Andrés Genolet) - On Sale November 19

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice?"

Radioactive Spider-Man #2 (written by Joe Kelly with art by Kev Walker) - On Sale November 19

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn’t have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps Spin and Ghost-Spider can help?"

X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 (written by Jed MacKay with art by Netho Diaz) - On Sale November 19

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation’s Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on!"

Cloak or Dagger #2 (written by Justina Ireland with art by Lorenzo Tammetta) - On Sale November 26

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, the secret behind Cloak and Dagger’s evolution is revealed! The Fenris Twins don’t much care as long as they can kill Cloak or Dagger and get the human cargo they want! Your favorite Marvel Rivals characters inspire this evolution in your favorite super pair!"

Expatriate X-Men #2 (written by Eve L. Ewing with art by Francesco Mortarino) - On Sale November 26

Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Bronze, Ms. Marvel, Rift, Melee, and their guerilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both Revelation and the U.S. Army. It’s clear that their recently-rescued charge Lyrebird is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the Limbo Lands... and the truth."

The Age of Revelation is a crossover event that suspends, renames, and renumbers regular X-Men titles, similar to the Age of Apocalypse event 30 years prior. The event is structured with a prelude (Age of Revelation #0, a “shadow drop" issue by Jed MacKay and Humberto Ramos, available at select retailers in July 2025) and a main one-shot (Age of Revelation Overture #1, on sale October 1, 2025, by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman).

is a crossover event that suspends, renames, and renumbers regular X-Men titles, similar to the event 30 years prior. The event is structured with a prelude (Age of Revelation #0, a “shadow drop" issue by Jed MacKay and Humberto Ramos, available at select retailers in July 2025) and a main one-shot (Age of Revelation Overture #1, on sale October 1, 2025, by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman). Jed MacKay, a key figure in the current X-Men (2024) series is the event’s architect.

The event’s tie-in series will be collected in paperback volumes starting in April 2026.

A mysterious force known as the X-Virus ravages the Revelation Territories and transforms Earth, affecting characters like Deadpool (Undeadpool) and Spider-Man (Radioactive Spider-Man).

