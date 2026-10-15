True Blue: New Cars Merchandise Changes Colors for Lightning McQueen

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Pixar's Cars, and true to form, Lightning McQueen has been basically everywhere recently. From movie theaters to Grand Prix races and plenty of stores McQueen has been a major player for Disney and Pixar this year. However, the newest way to find Lightning McQueen is a bit different than the rest.

What's Happening:

There has been a lot of Cars merch for the 20th anniversary of the film this year. However, the new items that just dropped at Shoe Palace are a bit different.

While the vast majority of Lightning McQueen merchandise is red, a new t-shirt and jacket show off the character in Dinoco blue.

Here's the racing jacket, which retails for $110.

Then there's the t-shirt for $35.

It's a pretty nice option if you're a Cars fan but want something that looks a little different from the traditional red.

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