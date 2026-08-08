A Disney Parks Nighttime Spectacular is Getting a Vinyl Release At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

In the lead up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event fans have been absolutely inundated with ways to spend money. There have been so many different amazing Mickey's of Glendale collections that we're all going to need to bring an extra suitcase to the event to fit our new clothes. However, another booth that any fan of Disney music is going to need to visit is the one for the Disney Music Emporium. They've been dropping some hot tracks for the last few days, and today is no exception.

What's Happening:

The official Instagram account for the Disney Music Emporium has revealed one of the brand new albums that will be available first at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and it's fantastic, or should I say, Fantasmic!

An album dedicated to the popular nighttime spectacular Fantasmic, as seen at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, will be available to order at D23. The cover has a lovely rendering of Sorcerer Mickey and Dragon Maleficent, with a graffiti-inspired Fantasmic logo, and the vinyl itself is a bright yellow.

Fantasmic has been running at Disneyland since 1992 and while it may not be quite the show it once was since the fire that consumed Maleficent, there's no argument that it has top tier music, making this an album worth owning.

The Fantasmic album follows the reveal of other Disney Music Emporium vinyl that will be made available first at D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Yesterday's reveal was a Figment-shaped record which will contain different versions of "One Little Spark."

Other new albums that will be made available include a Disney Channel Throwback album, a Pixar Hits collection, and a 2LP Epcot album.

As with all other new D23 albums, customers will be able to order and pay for the album at the Disney Music Emporium booth, and then have it shipped home (for free!) so nobody will need to carry vinyl around the show or worry about it getting damaged in luggage.

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