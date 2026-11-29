Save up to 30% with code CYBER and explore our favorite finds before the sale ends November 30.

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, and, as you might expect, Disney Store will be offering savings of up to 30% off the entire site. So, let's take a look at some of our favorite items you might want to pick up during the sale.

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What's Happening:

Following its Black Friday festivities, Disney Store is offering even more savings to holiday shoppers with its Cyber Monday sale.

Shoppers can save 20% on purchases of $100 or more or 30% on purchases of $150 or more, plus enjoy free shipping, using the promo code CYBER at checkout.

at checkout. The promotion offers additional savings on already discounted merchandise, including toys, collectibles, apparel and holiday decorations.

Other featured deals include 30% off select ornaments, 25% off drinkware and holiday merchandise, and 20% off select clothing for adults and children.

Those looking to fill stockings can also take advantage of deals on plush starting at $12, dolls starting at $15 and action figures starting at $30.

Select Sketchbook Ornaments, regularly priced at $26.99, are also available for just $10 through Wednesday, December 2.

The Cyber Monday sale runs through Monday, November 30, at DisneyStore.com.

Clothing

Walt Disney World ''Florida!!!'' T-Shirt for Women – $31.99

Walt Disney, the Dreamer Zip Hoodie for Adults – Disneyland – $69.99

Chip 'n Dale 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults – $47.99

Lost Boys T-Shirt for Women by Skinnydip – Peter Pan – $38.00

Fantasyland Castle Zip Hoodie for Women – $55.99

Christmas

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''On the Nicest List'' Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women – $31.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack – $67.50

Fantasyland Castle Holiday Mug – $14.99

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $52.49

Fantasyland Castle Holiday Light-Up Musical Figure – $44.99

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Holiday Ear Headband for Adults – $29.24

Gingerbread Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release – $29.99

Plush

Fantasyland Castle Plush – Disney Parks – Disney Iconics – 18'' – $30.00

Magic Broom Plush – Fantasia – Disney Iconics – 9 1/2'' – $16.00

Mickey Mouse Cuddleez Plush – Large 23'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item – $28.00

Pirate Parrot Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Pirates of the Caribbean – 5 1/2'' – $22.00

Dale Duffle Plush – 6 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan – $28.00

Kermit Plush – The Muppets – 18'' – $22.00

Figment Cuddleez Plush – EPCOT – Large 27 1/2'' – $28.00

Ornaments

Kevin McCallister Sketchbook Ornament – Home Alone – $10.00

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Drum Sketchbook Ornament – $10.00

Ariel Figural Ornament – The Little Mermaid – $20.99

Disney Princess Cookies Ornament Set – $38.49

Darkwing Duck Plush Duck Ornament – $16.09

Matterhorn Bobsleds Glass Ornament – Disneyland – $24.49

Gargoyle Candleabra Ornament – The Haunted Mansion – $18.89

Spaceship Earth Glass Ornament – EPCOT – $24.49

Accessories

Chip 'n Dale Faux Succulent Holder – $14.99

Cars Mystery Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe – $19.99

Doctor Doom Cinch Bag Backpack – Avengers: Doomsday – $29.99

Disneyland Patch Baseball Cap for Adults – $32.99

Dale Plush Hat for Adults – $39.99

Star Wars ''Troopin' Through the Snow'' Mad Beauty Bath Set – $21.95

Mickey Mouse Icon Ankle Socks for Adults – Cherry – $19.99

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!