Illuminate Your Disneyland Collection with New 3D Attraction Poster Figurines

The Autopia and Storybook Land attraction posters come alive like never before with these awesome new collectibles.

Two classic Disneyland attraction posters have been brought to life in a new way via terrific new 3D figurines.

Available at the Disneyana Shop on Main Street, U.S.A., these two 3D attraction poster figurines bring two classic designs into three dimensions. First up is the Autopia attraction poster, recreated with a three-dimensional Autopia car with the Tomorrowland written in front of it.

The second figurine features even more three-dimensional elements, with a Storybook Land Canal Boat entering the mouth of Monstro the Whale, with Fantasyland written in front.



The figurines, which also light up, are both available now for $129.00.

