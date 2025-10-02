Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry Have Entered Their RSVLTS Era!

The Monster Cereals Collection from General Mills x RSVLTS is part of your complete wardrobe!

For those of us born in the latter half of the 20th century, we know that a “complete breakfast" usually includes cereal and that you should “dress for success;" well what if there was a way to practice both at the same time? Say hello to the Monster Cereals Collection from General Mills x RSVLTS!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The best way to start your day is with breakfast and if you’re feeling bold try throwing some monsters in for some scary fun. Popular General Mills cereal mascots Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry are enjoying being in the spotlight this year and their latest stop is at RSVLTS.

Our favorite lifestyle brand has invited the classic icons to be part of their apparel lineup and the culinary trio and friends Fruit Brute, and Fruity Yummy Mummy are featured on three new patterns for RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts that are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing.

If that’s not enough, Count Chocula and Frankenberry also get to star solo on a hoodie and vintage T-shirt respectively, plus each is featured on a RSVLTS hat. With Halloween around the corner and breakfast happening every single day, there’s no good excuse for you to pass up this incredibly fun and nostalgic Monster Cereals Collection. What are you waiting for? Dig in!

The Monster Cereals Collection from General Mills x RSVLTS is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

RSVLTS Classic Hoodie

Cozy hood, kangaroo pocket, and a fuzzy inside? Sign us up! Stay warm and rep your favorite breakfast cereal in this cotton hoodie that sells for $79.

RSVLTS Hats

Top off your look with this comfortable and stylish brimmed cap. Dad hats sell for $30; TBL hats are $35.

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Traditional, trendy and totally terrifying! The long sleeve T-shirts sell for $37.

More Monster Cereals Fun:

Earlier this year, the Jim Henson Company teamed up with General Mills to present Muppet-style puppets of the breakfast mascots. Their looks were so good, that the realistic versions of the trio were featured on merchandise like cereal bowls, towels, T-shirts and more!

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

