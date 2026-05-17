Galactic Summer Fashion: Shoe Palace Launches Fashionable New Star Wars Collection

A galactic fusion of nostalgia and modern streetwear.

Shoe Palace has launched its latest Star Wars collection, offering perfect summer-ready apparel for the biggest fans in the galaxy.

What's Happening:

Launching on May 18, Shoe Palace's new Star Wars collection celebrates Star Wars Day (albeit it a couple weeks late) with a lineup designed for fans and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

The Star Wars by Shoe Palace collection blends classic Star Wars-inspired imagery with modern streetwear aesthetics.

The collection features a range of graphic tees, long sleeves, shorts, and baseball jerseys that spotlight iconic characters and moments from the saga, including Darth Vader, Yoda, Darth Maul, Emperor Palpatine, and more fan-favorite characters.

Designed with both nostalgia and contemporary style in mind, the assortment includes bold character graphics, vin tage-inspired washes, galactic battle scenes, and subtle nods to both the light side and the dark side of the Force.

Stand out pieces include sports-inspired baseball jerseys, all-over print shorts, and statement graphic tees that bring together classic Star Wars artwork with elevated streetwear silhouettes.

Pick up the Star Wars by Shoe Palace Summer 2026 Collection for yourself beginning May 18 online and at select Shoe Palace retail locations.

Fans and collectors are encouraged to shop early as quantities will be limited.

Empire Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $40.00

Yoda Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Green) – $35.00

Lightsaber Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Grey/Black) – $40.00

Jedi Baseball Mens Jersey (Cream/Blue) – $50.00

Characters Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (White/Red) – $30.00

Dark Side Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $30.00

Vader Baseball Mens Jersey (Black/White) – $50.00

Darth Maul Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $40.00

Galactic Tour Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $35.00

Vader Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $35.00

Dark Side Mens Long Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $50.00

Palpatine Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Blue) – $35.00

Villains Washed Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Grey/Black) – $40.00

Starfighter Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Cream/Black) – $30.00

Starfighter Hybrid Mens Shorts (Cream/Black) – $40.00

All Over Print Hybrid Mens Shorts (Black/Red) – $40.00

Jedi Fleece Mens Shorts (Black/White) – $40.00

More Star Wars News:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!