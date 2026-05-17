Galactic Summer Fashion: Shoe Palace Launches Fashionable New Star Wars Collection
Shoe Palace has launched its latest Star Wars collection, offering perfect summer-ready apparel for the biggest fans in the galaxy.
What's Happening:
- Launching on May 18, Shoe Palace's new Star Wars collection celebrates Star Wars Day (albeit it a couple weeks late) with a lineup designed for fans and streetwear enthusiasts alike.
- The Star Wars by Shoe Palace collection blends classic Star Wars-inspired imagery with modern streetwear aesthetics.
- The collection features a range of graphic tees, long sleeves, shorts, and baseball jerseys that spotlight iconic characters and moments from the saga, including Darth Vader, Yoda, Darth Maul, Emperor Palpatine, and more fan-favorite characters.
- Designed with both nostalgia and contemporary style in mind, the assortment includes bold character graphics, vin tage-inspired washes, galactic battle scenes, and subtle nods to both the light side and the dark side of the Force.
- Stand out pieces include sports-inspired baseball jerseys, all-over print shorts, and statement graphic tees that bring together classic Star Wars artwork with elevated streetwear silhouettes.
- Pick up the Star Wars by Shoe Palace Summer 2026 Collection for yourself beginning May 18 online and at select Shoe Palace retail locations.
- Fans and collectors are encouraged to shop early as quantities will be limited.
Empire Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $40.00
Yoda Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Green) – $35.00
Lightsaber Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Grey/Black) – $40.00
Jedi Baseball Mens Jersey (Cream/Blue) – $50.00
Characters Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (White/Red) – $30.00
Dark Side Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $30.00
Vader Baseball Mens Jersey (Black/White) – $50.00
Darth Maul Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $40.00
Galactic Tour Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $35.00
Vader Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Red) – $35.00
Dark Side Mens Long Sleeve Shirt (Black/White) – $50.00
Palpatine Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Black/Blue) – $35.00
Villains Washed Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Grey/Black) – $40.00
Starfighter Mens Short Sleeve Shirt (Cream/Black) – $30.00
Starfighter Hybrid Mens Shorts (Cream/Black) – $40.00
All Over Print Hybrid Mens Shorts (Black/Red) – $40.00
Jedi Fleece Mens Shorts (Black/White) – $40.00
More Star Wars News:
- Some Star Wars fans got the surprise of a lifetime at Disneyland, when a visit from The Mandalorian aboard the Millennium Falcon turned out to be none other than Pedro Pascal himself!
- New Mandalorian and Grogu novelty items will be available on both coasts starting this week, in addition to a slew of new food and beverage offerings.
- The Force arrived in full force on Hollywood Boulevard as The Mandalorian and Grogu made its grand debut.
- Grogu will feature in a new post-show to "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!