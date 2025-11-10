“Sing a Silly Song” with Mickey and Disney Villains Aboard the Disney Destiny’s AquaMouse
The popular water slide from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure has made its way to Disney’s newest ship.
As with its two sister ships, the Disney Destiny features the popular AquaMouse, but with a brand-new storyline filled to the brim with Disney Villains.
What's Happening:
- Onboard the Disney Destiny, the AquaMouse features a new show exemplifying the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts.
- In “Sing a Silly Song," Mickey and Minnie will lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise. Guests will laugh and splash along as Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Scar (The Lion King), Chernabog (Fantasia) and others find themselves in unconventionally hilarious situations.
- “Sing a Silly Song" will be one of four shows available on AquaMouse aboard the Disney Destiny, all complete with music, lighting, special effects and splashtacular surprises.
- The attraction will feature an original soundtrack written exclusively for Disney Cruise Line by Emmy award-winning composer Christopher Willis and lyricist Elyse Willis.
- Guests can also find the AquaMouse aboard the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, with different shows – like the Treasure's “Curse of the Golden Egg."
More from the Disney Destiny:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
