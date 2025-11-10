“Sing a Silly Song” with Mickey and Disney Villains Aboard the Disney Destiny’s AquaMouse

 The popular water slide from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure has made its way to Disney’s newest ship.

As with its two sister ships, the Disney Destiny features the popular AquaMouse, but with a brand-new storyline filled to the brim with Disney Villains.

What's Happening:

  • Onboard the Disney Destiny, the AquaMouse features a new show exemplifying the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts. 
  • In “Sing a Silly Song," Mickey and Minnie will lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise. Guests will laugh and splash along as Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Scar (The Lion King), Chernabog (Fantasia) and others find themselves in unconventionally hilarious situations.
  • “Sing a Silly Song" will be one of four shows available on AquaMouse aboard the Disney Destiny, all complete with music, lighting, special effects and splashtacular surprises.

More from the Disney Destiny:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com