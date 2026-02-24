Sip for a Cause: Support CHLA with a Special CrazyShake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
This special shake is available only at the Downtown Disney location during the month of March.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney is introducing a special shake next month that will see proceeds go to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is partnering with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to support their annual Make March Matter campaign.
- Throughout March, Black Tap will donate $1 for every special Make March Matter CrazyShake sold, with proceeds benefiting CHLA’s efforts to provide world-class, lifesaving care to its pediatric patients.
- This shake, available exclusively at the Downtown Disney location, consists of a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim rolled in confetti sprinkles, topped with a CHLA cookie, rainbow rock candy, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- Make March Matter is an annual campaign that unites businesses, community members and supporters to raise critical funds for children’s health. The initiative supports CHLA’s mission to deliver lifesaving treatment, advance research, and provide family-centered care to children throughout the region.
- Meanwhile, Black Tap is bringing their CrazyShakes to Walt Disney World for a limited-time pop-up at Disney Springs.
What They're Saying:
- Angelica Flores, Black Tap Anaheim’s General Manager: “This custom CrazyShake is all about bringing people together for a great cause. It’s fun, colorful, and supports the incredible work CHLA does for families every day.”
