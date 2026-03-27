Disneyland Paris Reveals Seven Key Figures Brought About by Disney Adventure World
The massive expansion to the resort’s second gate has brought about a big boost to the French economy.
This weekend's opening of Disney Adventure World marks a major milestone for Disneyland Paris – which they've revealed through some key figures.
What's Happening:
- Disney Adventure World marks a major milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, supported by a €2 billion investment plan.
- This new chapter is built on a comprehensive reinvention of the guest experience with a significant economic and social impact.
- Disneyland Paris released a list of seven key figures that have come from the construction and opening of Disney Adventure World:
- €2 billion investment announced in 2018
- More than 90% of the former Walt Disney Studios Park reimagined once expansion is complete
- Park's footprint roughly doubled since opening in 2002, with the opening of an immersive land themed to The Lion King
- Over 1,000 direct new jobs
- Over 10,000 direct, indirect, induced jobs when expansion opens
- €692 million per year value added to French economy
- Nearly 400 suppliers involved
- The economic impact of Disney Adventure World was further lauded today by a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron, who toured the new park with Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski, and other Disney executives.
More on Disney Adventure World:
- World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open this Sunday, March 29!
- Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.
- Back at World of Frozen, guests can ride Frozen Ever After, eat at the Nordic Crowns Tavern, might even find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms.
- There will be 15 new food and beverage locations – including The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, as well as casual terrace locations like Café Luminosity and La Terrasse Panoramique.
- At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.
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